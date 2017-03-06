The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die
There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:
Texas death row inmate Rolando Ruiz has been moved to a small cell near the death chamber to await his scheduled Tuesday evening execution for the contract killing of a San Antonio woman in 1992.
#1 7 hrs ago
Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars would have been saved, maybe Millions of Dollars, if this slimeball had been executed 23 years ago. Communists keep people like this alive as an attack on sanity itself.
