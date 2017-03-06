The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-f...

The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die

There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

Texas death row inmate Rolando Ruiz has been moved to a small cell near the death chamber to await his scheduled Tuesday evening execution for the contract killing of a San Antonio woman in 1992.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 7 hrs ago
Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars would have been saved, maybe Millions of Dollars, if this slimeball had been executed 23 years ago. Communists keep people like this alive as an attack on sanity itself.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 4 hr Stainelds friend 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Make America great 63,476
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 13 hr Tye 4
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) 22 hr Brenda 3
Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06) Mon Paul Ryan 75
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mon Franklin 1
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mon ChartPhartss 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC