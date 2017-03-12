The Latest: 3 storm chasers killed in Texas crash identified

Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the storm chasers as 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson and 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, both of Cassville, Missouri, and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona. Gonzalez said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into the Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as a passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.