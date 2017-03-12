The Latest: 3 storm chasers killed in Texas crash identified
Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the storm chasers as 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson and 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, both of Cassville, Missouri, and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona. Gonzalez said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into the Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as a passenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|12 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|39
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|42 min
|Hillary got thumped
|30
|Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te...
|6 hr
|crashingmetalheads
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f...
|12 hr
|Fund phartss
|1
|ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s...
|Tue
|Hillary got thumped
|6
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Tue
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC