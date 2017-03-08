The Latest: 2 of 3 fires burning in T...

The Latest: 2 of 3 fires burning in Texas fully contained

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Officials say two of the three fires that have burned the Texas Panhandle this week are fully contained and firefighters are tamping down the largest of the three. The Texas A&M Forest Service says a fire in the northeast corner of the Panhandle near the Oklahoma border has burned nearly 500 square miles and was 75 percent contained Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 5 hr All Phart 5
News The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10) 9 hr Leroy 17
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 12 hr Mustang 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Black mom 63,481
News $1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West... 19 hr Only New Resident 11
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 7 Tye 4
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) Mar 7 Brenda 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC