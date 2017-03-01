Texas 'wrongful birth' bill would allow doctors to lie, critics say
The Texas Senate may soon decide on a bill that prevents parents from suing their doctor if their baby is born with a disability -- a move abortion-rights supporters say will result in doctors lying to patients about the health of fetuses. Supporters of the measure, Senate Bill 25, say it is needed to protect doctors from "wrongful birth" lawsuits and to protect the rights of the disabled.
