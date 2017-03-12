Texas town mourns 13 killed returning...

Texas town mourns 13 killed returning from church retreat

10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Residents in the Texas town of New Braunfels are grieving for 13 senior adults who were killed as they returned home from a church retreat. Authorities said Thursday that the First Baptist Church members who died in the Wednesday crash ranged in age from 61 to 87. They were returning home when the small bus they were traveling in and a pickup truck collided head on.

