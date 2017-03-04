Texas town looks to tell story of Mex...

Texas town looks to tell story of Mexican guest workers

A Texas border town is working to restore what is believed to be the only remaining site that once helped process the millions of Mexicans who came to the U.S. as temporary guest workers under a program that started during World War II. The crumbling white adobe buildings at Rio Vista Farm in Socorro, a town along the Rio Grande about 620 miles west of Dallas, were the arrival point for "braceros" - Spanish for labourers - who came to the U.S. to work on farms and railroads as part of a program in the middle part of the 20th century.

