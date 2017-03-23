Texas student lost for 5 days in dese...

Texas student lost for 5 days in desert starts GoFundMe

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The moment British police shot terrorist dead while hero officer lay dying: Harrowing images emerge as it's revealed Muslim convert 'was radicalized in Saudi Arabia' before killing four in London Trump's ultimatum: Donald calls House Republicans' bluff and tells them to hold healthcare vote on Friday or KEEP OBAMACARE Did Kim Jong-Un pull off one of the biggest bank robbery in history? FBI investigates cyber-theft of $81m from central bank of Bangladesh held at the New York Federal Reserve The hermit's hideaway: Greta Garbo's New York apartment overlooking East River where she lived for 40 years goes on sale for $6million - almost exactly how she left it when she died 26 years ago 'There are ground rules...but we have lots of fun': People in open relationships share exactly how they make their VERY complicated love lives work Now you're making fried eggs wrong! Secret hack reveals how to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 6 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 9
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 16 hr WarForOil 116
News Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay studen... 16 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 6
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... 21 hr MissingPhartss 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... Wed PayupSucka 29
bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne... Wed crazy thing ever ... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Bbzzoo 63,543
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC