Texas Rep. Jessica Farrar Trolls GOP By Proposing $100 Fine For Men Who Masturbate

A Democratic lawmaker in Texas has proposed legislation that would fine men $100 for masturbating and require rectal exams before they get a vasectomy, a colonoscopy or a Viagra prescription. State Rep. Jessica Farrar , of Houston, called her bill "satirical," but said it was meant to highlight the struggles women faced while accessing health care under the restrictive reproductive laws pushed by the state's GOP-led legislature.

