Texas Rangers investigating sexual assault scandal at Baylor

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Texas Rangers have opened a preliminary inquiry into the sexual assault scandal at Baylor University, school and law enforcement officials said Wednesday. Tom Vinger, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the state's top criminal investigative unit is working with a local prosecutor's office "to determine if further action is warranted."

