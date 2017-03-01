Texas Rangers investigating sexual assault scandal at Baylor
The Texas Rangers have opened a preliminary inquiry into the sexual assault scandal at Baylor University, school and law enforcement officials said Wednesday. Tom Vinger, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the state's top criminal investigative unit is working with a local prosecutor's office "to determine if further action is warranted."
