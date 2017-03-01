Texas police officials reassigned amid leaked video, records
Two police commanders in Texas have been temporarily replaced as investigators determine who leaked police video and other material in the controversial arrest of a black woman and her daughters by a white Fort Worth police officer. The Fort Worth Police Department began an internal investigation after officer William Martin's body-camera video was leaked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Very very conserv...
|63,454
|texas
|4 hr
|mike
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|5 hr
|TonkPharts
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|6 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Texas Pride
|16
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Sat
|ThisPharting
|164
|Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr...
|Sat
|The Troll Stopper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC