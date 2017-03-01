Texas police officials reassigned ami...

Texas police officials reassigned amid leaked video, records

11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Two police commanders in Texas have been temporarily replaced as investigators determine who leaked police video and other material in the controversial arrest of a black woman and her daughters by a white Fort Worth police officer. The Fort Worth Police Department began an internal investigation after officer William Martin's body-camera video was leaked.

