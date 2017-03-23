Texas: Man gets life in prison for role in 3 Mexico killings
Texas prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2008 slaying of three relatives in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|1 hr
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ...
|2 hr
|visitor
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Raymond
|63,546
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|4 hr
|Mayweather Obama
|119
|is communism a pyramid scheme?
|9 hr
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ...
|15 hr
|Jamesey
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|16 hr
|wasted time and ...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC