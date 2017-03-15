Texas House passes statewide ban on texting while driving
Members voted 113-32 to tentatively approve the legislation, which will get a final vote in the House before it can proceed to the Senate. A Senate committee has passed a similar measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Laredo
|5 hr
|Chase
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|WA-RSO-Advocate
|1,028
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Wall specialist
|63,498
|Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '...
|6 hr
|Jim
|1
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|10 hr
|butters_
|1
|Calling Out Info wars British Teabag throw away...
|16 hr
|Calling out infow...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC