Texas House ethics chair probes anti-abortion group contract

The head of the Texas House ethics committee says she wants answers about an anti-abortion group that received $1.6 million to bolster women's health clinics after The Associated Press found that promises have come up short. Republican state Rep. Sarah Davis on Thursday grilled top state officials over The Heidi Group, which received taxpayer funds last summer as part of a broader effort by conservative lawmakers to give women alternatives to Planned Parenthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.