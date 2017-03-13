Texas House ethics chair probes anti-...

Texas House ethics chair probes anti-abortion group contract

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The head of the Texas House ethics committee says she wants answers about an anti-abortion group that received $1.6 million to bolster women's health clinics after The Associated Press found that promises have come up short. Republican state Rep. Sarah Davis on Thursday grilled top state officials over The Heidi Group, which received taxpayer funds last summer as part of a broader effort by conservative lawmakers to give women alternatives to Planned Parenthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r... 3 hr Jim 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 18 hr copout 88
News Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '... 19 hr Texxy 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Fri So mean 12
awesome God Thu Sam 1
News Texas House passes statewide ban on texting whi... Thu Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC