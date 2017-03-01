Texas House education chief declares ...

Texas House education chief declares school choice bill DOA

Official: School choice issue dead The top education policy official, Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, says he would not allow the approval of school vouchers this legislative session, a blunt pronouncement that could be fatal to the prospects for legislation that is a priority for many top Republicans in the state.

