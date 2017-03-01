Texas House education chief declares school choice bill DOA
Official: School choice issue dead The top education policy official, Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, says he would not allow the approval of school vouchers this legislative session, a blunt pronouncement that could be fatal to the prospects for legislation that is a priority for many top Republicans in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|48 min
|Ms Sassy
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,425
|House Republicans draw bead on Dodd-Frank 'too ...
|6 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|9 hr
|Jim
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Tue
|ShowPhartt
|1
|women wrestling
|Tue
|kyman
|3
|Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p...
|Mon
|USA becoming Grea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC