Texas faces at least $21 million in wildfire damages

16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 7, 2017, file photo, David Crockett rides the scorched prairie of Franklin Ranch searching for injured cattle after wildfires raced across Gray County, Texas driven by 50 mph winds. Texas ranchers are facing at least $21 million in agricultural damages from wildfires that blackened more than 750 square miles in the Texas Panhandle.

