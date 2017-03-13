Texas executes man who killed father,...

Texas executes man who killed father, infant son in 1987

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Texas executed on Tuesday a man convicted of the 1987 killings of a father and his infant son and who three years later at his capital murder trial grabbed a loaded gun from a drawer in the courtroom and tried to attack the judge. James Bigby, 61, became the fourth inmate in Texas and the sixth nationally to be executed by injection this year.

