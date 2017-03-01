Texas environmentalists sue Houston-a...

Texas environmentalists sue Houston-area refinery over pollution

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two Texas environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday under the U.S. Clean Air Act alleging repeated pollution violations by a Houston-area refinery owned by Brazil's national oil company, Petrobras, the organizations said. Environment Texas and the Sierra Club's Lone Star chapter filed the suit alleging repeated and ongoing violations of pollution limits by the Pasadena, Texas, refinery operated by Petrobras' subsidiary Pasadena Refining System Inc , the organizations said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 4 hr ThisPharting 164
News Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr... 6 hr The Troll Stopper 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr mdbuilder 63,448
News Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars... 7 hr Stage pharts 1
News College professor in Texas gets year in prison ... 15 hr Jim 1
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... 15 hr Jim 1
News Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se... Fri Frogface Kate 14
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC