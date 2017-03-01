Texas environmentalists sue Houston-area refinery over pollution

Two Texas environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday under the U.S. Clean Air Act alleging repeated pollution violations by a Houston-area refinery owned by Brazil's national oil company, Petrobras, the organizations said. Environment Texas and the Sierra Club's Lone Star chapter filed the suit alleging repeated and ongoing violations of pollution limits by the Pasadena, Texas, refinery operated by Petrobras' subsidiary Pasadena Refining System Inc , the organizations said.

