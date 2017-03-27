Texas Department of Transportation
As we get ready to head back to work, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays. On Monday, March 27, the right and center northbound and southbound lanes of Loop 335 will be closed from Hillside Drive to Interstate 40 for fog seal operations.
