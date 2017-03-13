Texas church mourns 13 killed returni...

Texas church mourns 13 killed returning from retreat

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

En esta imagen aA©rea tomada de un video de KABB/WOAI las autoridades acuden a la escena de un choque frontal en la ruta 83 en Uvalde, Texas, 29 de marzo de 2017. En el choque murieron 13 personas mayores que regresaban de un retiro espiritual, segAon informA3 la Primera Iglesia Bautista de New Braunfels, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 37 min The Troll Stopper 59
News Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in... 3 hr New Resident 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,602
Fundraiser 8 hr Mandy 1
News The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10) 8 hr Miles 18
News Empty jails hope to cash in on illegal immigrat... 11 hr spud 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 16 hr 25or6to4 135
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC