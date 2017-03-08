Texas 'bathroom bill' advances after 13 hours of testimony
Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The transgender "bathroom bill" would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|10 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|18
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|11 min
|butters_
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|12 hr
|House Phart
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Tye
|4
|The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Brenda
|3
|Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Paul Ryan
|75
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC