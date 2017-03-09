Texas asks to join lawsuit over Dallas County ICE holds
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a judge to allow the state to join Dallas County officials in a federal lawsuit brought by immigrants alleging their civil rights were violated when they were held in the county jail on immigration holds. The 2015 lawsuit alleges that the immigrants were wrongfully incarcerated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|3 hr
|All Phart
|5
|The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Leroy
|17
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|10 hr
|Mustang
|30
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|16 hr
|Only New Resident
|11
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 7
|Tye
|4
|The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16)
|Mar 7
|Brenda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC