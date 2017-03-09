Texas asks to join lawsuit over Dalla...

Texas asks to join lawsuit over Dallas County ICE holds

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a judge to allow the state to join Dallas County officials in a federal lawsuit brought by immigrants alleging their civil rights were violated when they were held in the county jail on immigration holds. The 2015 lawsuit alleges that the immigrants were wrongfully incarcerated.

