Texas again mulls bill banning guns at psychiatric hospital
A bill that would again allow state psychiatric hospitals to ban handguns on their premises has begun making its way through the Texas Legislature. Such hospitals long prohibited guns, but weren't included in a list of exemptions to a law the Legislature approved in 2015 making it easier for Texans with permits to bring handguns on state property.
