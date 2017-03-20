Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his release from jail

Ethan Couch is led by sheriff deputies after a juvenile court for a hearing Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Couch, who used an "affluenza" defense in a fatal drunken-driving 2. Mexican authorities detained Ethan Couch and his mother in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Dec. 28 after tracing a call Tonya Couch made to a Domino's Pizza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.