States scramble for funding to upgrade aging voting machines
At least once a year, staffers in one of Texas' largest election offices scour the web for a relic from a bygone technology era: Zip disks. The advanced version of the floppy disk that was cutting edge in the mid-1990s plays a vital role in tallying votes in Bexar County, where like other places around the U.S., money to replace antiquated voting equipment is scarce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|59 min
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|63,491
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|3
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|7 hr
|kuda
|51
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|8 hr
|cocerned voter
|14
|The biggest fish caught off the Texas coast acc...
|Sat
|Biggest phart
|1
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|Fri
|mmPhartz
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC