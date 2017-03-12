States scramble for funding to upgrad...

States scramble for funding to upgrade aging voting machines

At least once a year, staffers in one of Texas' largest election offices scour the web for a relic from a bygone technology era: Zip disks. The advanced version of the floppy disk that was cutting edge in the mid-1990s plays a vital role in tallying votes in Bexar County, where like other places around the U.S., money to replace antiquated voting equipment is scarce.

