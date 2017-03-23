Severe storms possible Sunday throughout Plains states
Forecasters are warning millions of people living in three Plains states of a powerful storm system capable of producing heavy rainfall, large hail and tornadoes by the end of the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 min
|Leonardo DiCarbono
|63,552
|The new Oncor is going after a new target: home...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|2
|Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ...
|13 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|6
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|21 hr
|jonjedi
|125
|Alex Jones: Corrupted by the establishment
|Sat
|Local
|3
|Do you prefer to call Ted Cruz as Ted Bush inst... (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Local
|3
|Did Ted Cruz cheated his wife? (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Local
|21
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC