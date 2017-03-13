Senate Committee approves Texas voter ID overhaul
Voters line up outside the Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse in Dallas, Texas, for the first day of early voting on Oct. 24, 2016. A Texas Senate panel cleared legislation Monday that would overhaul the state's voter identification rules, an effort to comply with court rulings that the current law discriminates against black and Latino voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|11 min
|jonjedi
|55
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Fair Game
|63,496
|In Texas, government denials of record requests...
|20 hr
|Jim
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Texxy
|3
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|Sun
|cocerned voter
|14
|The biggest fish caught off the Texas coast acc...
|Sat
|Biggest phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC