Senate budget bill keeps status quo o...

Senate budget bill keeps status quo on Texas school funding

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A $106.3 billion spending bill that gives Texas public schools roughly the same amount of money as classrooms receive now is headed to the Senate. The proposed Texas budget adopted Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee also continues spending $800 million on border security and puts more dollars into the state's beleaguered child welfare system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 6 hr Truth 2
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 8 hr PayupSucka 29
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 9 hr jonjedi 114
bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne... 11 hr crazy thing ever ... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
News Couple's dream home a 10-year legal nightmare (Jan '07) 14 hr NeverTratonAgain 25
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) 14 hr Richard 2,164
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC