Senate budget bill keeps status quo on Texas school funding
A $106.3 billion spending bill that gives Texas public schools roughly the same amount of money as classrooms receive now is headed to the Senate. The proposed Texas budget adopted Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee also continues spending $800 million on border security and puts more dollars into the state's beleaguered child welfare system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|6 hr
|Truth
|2
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|8 hr
|PayupSucka
|29
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|9 hr
|jonjedi
|114
|bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne...
|11 hr
|crazy thing ever ...
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Couple's dream home a 10-year legal nightmare (Jan '07)
|14 hr
|NeverTratonAgain
|25
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|14 hr
|Richard
|2,164
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC