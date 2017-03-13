School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer room concerns
A Texas school district says Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is raising unfounded concerns about religious freedom over a spare classroom where Muslim students pray. Muslim students at Liberty High School in Frisco have been allowed since 2009 to pray in a classroom that's vacant for part of the afternoon.
