School refutes Texas official's Musli...

School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer room concerns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A Texas school district says Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is raising unfounded concerns about religious freedom over a spare classroom where Muslim students pray. Muslim students at Liberty High School in Frisco have been allowed since 2009 to pray in a classroom that's vacant for part of the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 9 hr copout 88
News Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '... 10 hr Texxy 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) 23 hr So mean 12
awesome God Thu Sam 1
News Texas House passes statewide ban on texting whi... Thu Jim 1
News Paris Jackson takes a smoke break Thu Spotted Wee 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC