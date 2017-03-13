RPT-U.S. Catholics allowed corned beef on Paddy's Friday, meat industry cheers

CHICAGO, March 15 In recent weeks, the U.S. meat industry has found itself wrestling with a culinary conundrum: Would American Roman Catholics be able to eat corned beef this St. Patrick's Day? Traditionally in the United States, the Feast of St. Patrick - a celebration of Irish culture, and renowned for all things green - calls for a family meal featuring corned beef and cabbage. But this year, the holiday will fall on a Friday during Lent, the season when many Christians observe a period of fasting and repentance.

