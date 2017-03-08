Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nati...

Retail gasoline prices in Texas, nationwide down penny

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump was an average $2.11 per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10) 1 hr Leroy 17
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 4 hr Mustang 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Black mom 63,481
News $1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West... 10 hr Only New Resident 11
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding Wed House Phart 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 7 Tye 4
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) Mar 7 Brenda 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC