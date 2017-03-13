Restoration of 1914 Austin chapel hal...

Restoration of 1914 Austin chapel halted after graves found

In a March 7, 2017 photo, rehabilitation work of the Oakwood Cemetery chapel, in the heart of downtown area of Austin, Texas, has come to a halt after construction crews discovered human remains underneath it. The chapel is fenced off but access to the cemetery remains open.

