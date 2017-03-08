Report: Missed opportunities led to 2016 Texas balloon crash
U.S. regulators ignored expert warnings that hot-air balloons like one that crashed in July in Texas, killing 16 people, have higher accident rates than other aircraft and similar fatality rates, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The newspaper relied on government documents and internal emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, as well as testimony given at a federal hearing on the hot air balloon crash near Lockhart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|5 hr
|Pete
|2
|The biggest fish caught off the Texas coast acc...
|6 hr
|Biggest phart
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|8 hr
|don trump or don ...
|37
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|Fri
|mmPhartz
|7
|First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms possi...
|Fri
|norma adams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC