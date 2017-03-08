Report: Missed opportunities led to 2...

Report: Missed opportunities led to 2016 Texas balloon crash

Read more: Daily Times

U.S. regulators ignored expert warnings that hot-air balloons like one that crashed in July in Texas, killing 16 people, have higher accident rates than other aircraft and similar fatality rates, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The newspaper relied on government documents and internal emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, as well as testimony given at a federal hearing on the hot air balloon crash near Lockhart.

