Report finds exonerations in the US rose again in 2016
The number of people exonerated in the U.S. rose again in 2016, with more than half of them involved in cases in which it was later determined no crime occurred, according to a report released Tuesday. A record 94 of last year's 166 total exonerations came in such cases, according to the annual report from the National Registry of Exonerations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,468
|The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Brenda
|3
|Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06)
|14 hr
|Paul Ryan
|75
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mon
|Franklin
|1
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mon
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|15
|texas
|Sun
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC