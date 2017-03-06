Report finds exonerations in the US r...

Report finds exonerations in the US rose again in 2016

The number of people exonerated in the U.S. rose again in 2016, with more than half of them involved in cases in which it was later determined no crime occurred, according to a report released Tuesday. A record 94 of last year's 166 total exonerations came in such cases, according to the annual report from the National Registry of Exonerations.

