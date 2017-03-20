Report: Ex-UT-San Antonio head engage...

Report: Ex-UT-San Antonio head engaged in sexual harassment

An investigation by the University of Texas System has determined Ricardo Romo violated sexual harassment policies when he served as president of the University of Texas at San Antonio. University records obtained by the San Antonio Express-News show three women who worked under Romo described his hugging as "disgusting" and even physically hurtful.

