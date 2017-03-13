Records: Lawyer billed as 'DWI Dude' stole from rebel group
Federal prosecutors say a Texas lawyer who bills himself as the "DWI Dude" conspired to steal more than $1 million from Colombia's largest rebel group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|TOO FUNNY
|63,525
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|91
|Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Tex...
|8 hr
|Jim
|1
|School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r...
|22 hr
|Jim
|1
|Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '...
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08)
|Fri
|So mean
|12
|awesome God
|Thu
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC