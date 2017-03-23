Police: Woman falsely claims sexual a...

Police: Woman falsely claims sexual assault by 3 black males

Police say an 18-year-old woman who burst into a church in northeast Texas and claimed she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black males in ski masks has admitted she lied.

