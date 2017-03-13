Police officers accused of sex 'had 1...

Police officers accused of sex 'had 18-month affair'

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Trump is forced to reveal his tax returns: White House slams 'desperate' Rachel Maddow after she obtains 2005 filing showing he paid 25 per cent on an income of $150m after writing off $103m Eight Navy officers 'held a raging $50,000 days-long party which featured a rotating cast of prostitutes and an orgy where General Douglas MacArthur memorabilia was used in sex acts' Justice Department is set to charge hackers with ties to Russia in connection with a series of cyber attacks on Yahoo NYPD officer and 9/11 first responder who went viral after twerking at Gay Pride dies of cancer age 44 Would you pay $1.5MILLION to freeze time like Jen? Two pictures, a staggering 17 years apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) 6 hr Texxy 22
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 6 hr Texxy 69
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 16 hr Really 165
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Phony data 63,497
News In Texas, government denials of record requests... Mon Jim 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... Sun Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... Mar 12 Texxy 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC