Plaintiffs ask judges to trash Texas ...

Plaintiffs ask judges to trash Texas congressional districts

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The plaintiffs challenging the congressional district lines imposed by the Texas Legislature in 2011 have asked federal judges to trash that district plan and order a new district plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 28 min Mayweather Obama 119
is communism a pyramid scheme? 6 hr pattyboiman1 1
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 6 hr CZars_R_US 4
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 11 hr Jamesey 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 13 hr wasted time and ... 30
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 20 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 7
News Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay studen... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 6
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC