Plaintiffs ask judges to trash Texas congressional districts
The plaintiffs challenging the congressional district lines imposed by the Texas Legislature in 2011 have asked federal judges to trash that district plan and order a new district plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|28 min
|Mayweather Obama
|119
|is communism a pyramid scheme?
|6 hr
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ...
|6 hr
|CZars_R_US
|4
|Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ...
|11 hr
|Jamesey
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|13 hr
|wasted time and ...
|30
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|20 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|7
|Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay studen...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC