Parents of murder victim want killer spared from execution

13 hrs ago

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Paul Storey. The parents of a North Texas man shot to death by Storey during a robbery in 2006 believe his execution set for April 12 should be called off and the death row prisoner be locked up for life with no possibility of parole.

