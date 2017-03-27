On the Lam, a Texas Sex Offender Turns to Fellow Perp For Help
As the investigation into multiple complaints of child sexual assault closed in on Dwayne Bernard Howard , the 43-year-old - already a registered sex offender - knew where he could go to lay low: Prague, Czech Republic, where his friend and fellow expat sex offender Floyd Dwayne Rice lived.
