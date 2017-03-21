Officials: Texas woman forced 14-year...

Officials: Texas woman forced 14-year-old into prostitution

Prosecutors in Houston say a woman held a 14-year-old girl against her will and forced the child to work as a prostitute, at one point having sex with 26 men over the course of a week.

