Officials: Texas fugitive dead after ...

Officials: Texas fugitive dead after pursuit in Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain tells WLBT-TV that early investigation seems to indicate the man shot and killed himself Friday after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase. Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 50 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,523
News School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r... 6 hr Jim 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 21 hr copout 88
News Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '... 22 hr Texxy 1
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Fri So mean 12
awesome God Thu Sam 1
News Texas House passes statewide ban on texting whi... Thu Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC