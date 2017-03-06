Officials from Mexico and Texas urge ...

Officials from Mexico and Texas urge state to defend NAFTA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Texas has benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement more than anywhere else in the U.S. and should defend the pact against attempts by Donald Trump's administration to undermine it, officials from the state and Mexico said Monday. Rolando Pablos, the Texas secretary of state, and Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico's consul general in Austin, spoke to legislators during a hearing at the .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) 52 min Brenda 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,467
Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06) 9 hr Paul Ryan 75
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... 20 hr Franklin 1
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mon ChartPhartss 1
News Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se... Mon BHM5267 15
texas Sun mike 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC