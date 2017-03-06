Officials from Mexico and Texas urge state to defend NAFTA
Texas has benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement more than anywhere else in the U.S. and should defend the pact against attempts by Donald Trump's administration to undermine it, officials from the state and Mexico said Monday. Rolando Pablos, the Texas secretary of state, and Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico's consul general in Austin, spoke to legislators during a hearing at the .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16)
|52 min
|Brenda
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,467
|Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06)
|9 hr
|Paul Ryan
|75
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|20 hr
|Franklin
|1
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mon
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|15
|texas
|Sun
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC