NWS cancels tornado watch for East Texas counties

The National Weather Service has canceled tornado watches for Angelina, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, and Tyler counties several hours early. A tornado watch was in effect until 9:00 PM, however due to the storms moving out of the area earlier than expected, all watches have been discontinued.

