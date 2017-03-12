NWS cancels tornado watch for East Texas counties
The National Weather Service has canceled tornado watches for Angelina, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, and Tyler counties several hours early. A tornado watch was in effect until 9:00 PM, however due to the storms moving out of the area earlier than expected, all watches have been discontinued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|17 min
|Hillary got thumped
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|mdbuilder
|63,591
|Plans for controversial frac sand mine moves fo...
|3 hr
|papi
|3
|Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ...
|5 hr
|LocalsPhart
|1
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|5 hr
|FamedPharts
|1
|Democratic Rep. appears ready to announce chall...
|14 hr
|Betonot
|1
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|18 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|30
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC