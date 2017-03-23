North Texas man gets 10 years for $5M...

North Texas man gets 10 years for $5M cattle-buying scheme

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Prosecutors say a North Texas man must serve 10 years in federal prison for a cattle-buying scam that cost a Nebraska company more than $5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 4 hr I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 6 hr visitor 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Raymond 63,546
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 7 hr Mayweather Obama 119
is communism a pyramid scheme? 12 hr pattyboiman1 1
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 18 hr Jamesey 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 20 hr wasted time and ... 30
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC