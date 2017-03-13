Nonprofit turns shipping containers into veterans' housing
In a March 1, 2017 photo, a group of teenagers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and Boy Scout Troop 1042 paint a shipping container that will become a house for a homeless veteran when it is completed in Montgomery, Texas. This was the first "tiny house" that the Montgomery-based nonprofit Green Zone Housing started and hoped to continue.
