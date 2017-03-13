News 13 hour ago 6:39 a.m.Want a piece of Texas history? Part of the Alamo could be yours
In 1836, William Barrett Travis suggested, in writing, that the lumber being used to support the cannons at the Alamo would be paid for eventually, or returned in good shape to the man who supplied it. Travis and the lumber did not survive the siege of the Alamo, but the letter did.
