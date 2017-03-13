New Mexico court issues ruling in Texas medical case
Texas doctors who treat New Mexico patients can breathe easier now that the New Mexico Supreme Court has overturned a ruling in a medical malpractice case that took aim at more favorable tort laws in the Lone Star State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|66
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Really
|165
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|In Texas, government denials of record requests...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|3
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|Mar 12
|cocerned voter
|14
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC