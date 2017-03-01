Nacogdoches marks 181st anniversary o...

Nacogdoches marks 181st anniversary of Texas' independence with re-enactors, bell ringing

Today, the state of Texas celebrates 181 years of independence from Mexico. Musket fired by members of the Texas Army highlighted celebrations in Nacogdoches this afternoon.

