Mutual aid crews from across Texas help fight Perryton fire

12 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

With resources low, the state has stepped in to help battle the Perryton fire that has spread through Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Roberts and Hemphill counties. The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System or TIFMAS is an organization that is comprised of 329 fire departments and more than 5,000 volunteer and active firefighters.

